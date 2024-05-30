Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Sesame/Ironstone” Silhouette Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low will launch in the "Sesame/Ironstone" colorway. This new design features a dark brown leather base, adding depth and richness. Phantom leather overlays provide a striking contrast, enhancing the overall look. This release is a women's exclusive, designed specifically with a sophisticated touch. The combination of dark brown and phantom creates a sleek and stylish appearance. The leather materials ensure durability and a premium feel. The design is both versatile and elegant, making it perfect for various occasions.

The "Sesame/Ironstone" colorway continues this tradition, offering a fresh yet timeless look. The cushioned sole provides all-day comfort, ideal for everyday wear. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique color combination and premium materials make it a standout addition to any collection. The women's exclusive design adds a special touch, catering to fashion-forward individuals. The Nike Dunk Low "Sesame/Ironstone" is a must-have for those seeking a blend of style and substance. Keep an eye out for its release and add this elegant pair to your rotation.

"Sesame/Ironstone" Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole with a phantom midsole. Also, the upper features a brown leather base with sesame leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in ironstone leather as well as another Swoosh near the toebox. Phantom laces and an ironstone heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Sesame/Ironstone” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

