Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Packaging Details Confirmed

The Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" is set to release later this year in full family sizing. This fresh colorway brings vibrant energy to the iconic silhouette that defined basketball sneaker culture. Jordan Brand will package these in the classic Jordan Face box for added nostalgia.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will be released on September 5th, 2026.

The sneaker features a clean white leather upper as the base throughout. Black accents hit the eyelets, tongue, and wings for contrast. Yellow appears on the midsole with eye-catching speckled detailing throughout. The rubber outsole continues the black and yellow theme with traction patterns.

Dark grey covers the heel tab and collar area for premium texture. The signature mesh panels appear in white to maintain breathability and classic Jordan 4 aesthetic. Black Jumpman logos brand the tongue and heel for instant recognition and authenticity.

Full family sizing means toddlers, grade school, and adult sizes will all be available. This makes the release accessible for matching family fits and younger Jordan enthusiasts. The Jordan Face box adds collectible appeal beyond just the sneaker itself.

The color combination evokes energy and summer vibes perfect for warm weather styling. Overall the classic Jordan 4 silhouette continues proving its timeless design versatility across countless colorways.

Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Price

This colorway brings such fresh, energetic vibes compared to typical Jordan 4 releases lately. That bright Tour Yellow really pops against the clean white leather base beautifully. Also the speckled detailing on the yellow midsole adds visual interest and texture throughout.

Black accents ground the design and prevent it from feeling too loud visually. Further the grey on the heel tab provides nice tonal contrast softly. Full family sizing is always appreciated for parents wanting to match with kids.

The Jordan Face box is a nostalgic touch that older collectors will appreciate. These feel perfect for spring and summer rotations with shorts and casual fits. The color combination stands out without being overwhelming or difficult to style daily.