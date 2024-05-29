Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset” Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK

This pair is making a return, 6 years later.

The Nike Air Max Plus, a perennial favorite in sneaker culture, is re-releasing its iconic "Sunset" colorway, which originally debuted in 2018. This classic model, celebrated for its blend of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. The "Sunset" colorway, famous for its vibrant gradient of orange and yellow hues, is making a nostalgic comeback. This reissue will attract both collectors and those who appreciate its timeless design.

The Nike Air Max Plus is renowned for its innovative Tuned Air technology in the midsole, offering enhanced cushioning and support. Its distinctive wave-like upper design has made it a popular choice among athletes and style-conscious individuals. With the "Sunset" colorway returning to the market, the Nike Air Max Plus reaffirms its status as a timeless icon in the sneaker world. This release underscores the enduring appeal of its design and the memorable colorways that have left a lasting mark on sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Cactus” Gets Official Images

"Sunset" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a matching black midsole. The midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a hallmark of the Nike Air Max family. The uppers are made from gradient mesh, transitioning from red to yellow, creating a striking effect. Black laces complement the design, while a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Nike logo appears on the tongues, and the heels feature the Tuned Air logo. Overall, this pair boasts a vibrant, sunset-themed colorway that looks stunning on foot.

4o

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset”  will be released sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid “Burgundy Crush” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Air Max Plus “Sunset” Coming Back Next Fall13.4K
Nike-Air-Max2-CB-94-Old-Royal-2024-3SneakersNike Air Max2 CB 94 “Old Royal” Making A Return16.6K
Nike-Air-Max-Plus-OG-Hyper-Blue-2024-Release-DateSneakersNike Air Max Plus “Hyper Blue” Making A Return4.3K
Patta-Nike-Air-Max-Plus-FC-Barcelona-FN8260-001-4SneakersNike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” New Release Date1.6K