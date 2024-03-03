Nike Air Max Plus “Volt/Solar Red” Restocking Soon

6 years later, this pair is back.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-Plus-Black-Volt-Solar-Red-AQ9979-001-4

Experience a resurgence of energy with the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" colorway, set to restock after its initial release in 2018. This electrifying sneaker combines vibrant hues with cutting-edge design for an unforgettable look. Originally introduced in 2018, the "Volt/Solar Red" colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its bold and dynamic style. Now, sneaker enthusiasts have another chance to secure this iconic silhouette and make a statement with every step. The striking combination of volt green and solar red creates a high-impact aesthetic that commands attention wherever you go.

The signature Air Max Plus design features a sleek, streamlined upper paired with a responsive Air Max cushioning unit for all-day comfort and support. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" offers unparalleled style and performance. Its distinctive colorway and innovative design make it a standout choice for sneakerheads and athletes alike. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add a burst of energy to your sneaker rotation with the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" colorway. Get ready to turn heads and ignite your style.

Read More: Nike Air Footscape Woven “Phantom” Drop Details

"Volt/Solar Red" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black and white midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike Air bubbles, maximizing comfort and style. Also, a black material constructs the uppers, and it features a volt-to-solar red gradient. Black waves create a radiant effect throughout the uppers, and a vibrant volt Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Nike branding is featured on the tongue and the Nike Tuned Air logo is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Volt/Solar Red” will be restocked this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max DN “All Night” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.