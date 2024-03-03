Nike Air Max Plus “Volt/Solar Red” Restocking Soon

Experience a resurgence of energy with the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" colorway, set to restock after its initial release in 2018. This electrifying sneaker combines vibrant hues with cutting-edge design for an unforgettable look. Originally introduced in 2018, the "Volt/Solar Red" colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its bold and dynamic style. Now, sneaker enthusiasts have another chance to secure this iconic silhouette and make a statement with every step. The striking combination of volt green and solar red creates a high-impact aesthetic that commands attention wherever you go.

The signature Air Max Plus design features a sleek, streamlined upper paired with a responsive Air Max cushioning unit for all-day comfort and support. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" offers unparalleled style and performance. Its distinctive colorway and innovative design make it a standout choice for sneakerheads and athletes alike. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add a burst of energy to your sneaker rotation with the Nike Air Max Plus "Volt/Solar Red" colorway. Get ready to turn heads and ignite your style.

"Volt/Solar Red" Nike Air Max Plus

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black and white midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike Air bubbles, maximizing comfort and style. Also, a black material constructs the uppers, and it features a volt-to-solar red gradient. Black waves create a radiant effect throughout the uppers, and a vibrant volt Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Nike branding is featured on the tongue and the Nike Tuned Air logo is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Volt/Solar Red” will be restocked this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

