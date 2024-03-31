Nike Air Max Plus “PSG” Release Details Revealed

Step into the world of football with the Nike Air Max Plus in its upcoming "PSG" colorway, paying homage to the iconic Paris Saint-Germain football club. This collaboration celebrates the rich legacy of PSG and its passionate fan base, offering a stylish sneaker that captures the essence of the team's spirit. The Nike Air Max Plus "PSG" features a striking blue-to-red gradient design, reminiscent of the team's iconic colors. The gradient pattern transitions seamlessly across the upper, creating a dynamic and eye-catching look.

The signature white caging adds structure and support, while the Air Max cushioning provides responsive cushioning with every step. As rumors swirl about the future of PSG star Kylian Mbappe and a potential move to Real Madrid, the Nike Air Max Plus "PSG" serves as a tribute to his contributions to the team and the excitement surrounding the club. Whether you're a die-hard PSG fan or simply appreciate stylish sneakers, this collaboration is a must-have addition to any collection. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Air Max Plus "PSG" colorway.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Grand Piano” Official Photos Revealed

"PSG" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole that contains multiple Nike Air bubbles. Also, a gradient blue-to-red mesh constructs the uppers, with white caging. Next, a small gold Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides and black laces complete the design. Further, the PSG crest is located on the tongues. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Tuned Air logo in yellow.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “PSG” will be released on August 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Gold” Officially Unveiled

[Via]