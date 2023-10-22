Nike Air Max Plus “25th Anniversary” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max Plus, an enduring symbol of sport and style, is set to celebrate its remarkable "25th Anniversary" with a striking colorway. This special edition boasts a sleek combination of black, red, and blue, offering a bold and eye-catching design. Over the years, the Air Max Plus has stood the test of time, known for its fusion of comfort and style. The "25th Anniversary" colorway serves as a tribute to its legacy and evolution, paying homage to the enduring impact it has made in the world of sneakers.

This special iteration promises to be a significant release, capturing the essence of the Air Max Plus' journey from its debut to the present. It's not just a shoe; it's a symbol of innovation and design excellence, showcasing Nike's commitment to pushing boundaries in athletic footwear. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly anticipating the "25th Anniversary" colorway, recognizing it as a must-have addition to their collections. As the Air Max Plus celebrates a quarter-century of success, get ready to step out in a design that blends nostalgia with contemporary flair. Finally, continue to make a statement with this iconic classic.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey” Coming Soon

"25th Anniversary" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. The midsole features multiple air bubbles, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. A gradient mesh constructs the uppers, transitioning from blue to purple with red tones. Also, the laces feature reflective aspects and a white Nike Swoosh is present on the sides of the sneakers. The Nike logo is featured on the tongues, and the heels feature the Tuned Air logo. Overall, this pair honors and celebrates sneaker history all while maintaining a clean and vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “25th Anniversary” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” Receives A Release Date

[Via]