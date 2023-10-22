Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey” Coming Soon

A clean AF1 is dropping this year.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air Force 1 Low, a timeless classic, maintains its strong presence in sneaker culture. Sneaker enthusiasts are buzzing about the impending "Light Smoke Grey" colorway. This iteration features a blend of grey and white, exuding a clean and versatile style. The Air Force 1 Low offers more than just looks; it delivers comfort and durability, making it a reliable choice for daily wear. The "Light Smoke Grey" colorway promises to be a hit among sneaker aficionados, adding a fresh twist to an iconic silhouette.

Nike continues to honor its legacy while embracing innovation. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release, recognizing that the Air Force 1 Low in "Light Smoke Grey" seamlessly combines a rich history with contemporary design. Get ready to step out in style, confidence, and comfort with this celebrated classic, as it continues to evolve and captivate sneakerheads worldwide. Overall, this pair is going to be a hit with its clean colorway as the AF1 Low is an incredibly popular model and the colorway is simple. 

"Light Smoke Grey" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike Air Force 1 Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with the Nike Swoosh found in grey leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in light grey and the insoles feature the same shade of grey. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. That being said, they feature a cohesive color scheme which many fans will love. Look for this pair to hit shelves at some point this year.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Smoke Grey” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Light Smoke Grey
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Image via Nike

