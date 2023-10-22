Nike Cortez WMNS “Fir” Officially Revealed

The Nike Cortez WMNS remains a symbol of timeless style and comfort, capturing the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Excitement is building for the forthcoming "Fir" colorway, poised to make a bold entrance. The "Fir" colorway breathes new life into the Nike Cortez, with a vibrant green shade and classic design. This iteration represents a fresh take on a beloved classic, appealing to those who seek a mix of heritage and contemporary style.

The Nike Cortez WMNS is more than just a fashion statement; it offers comfort and versatility for daily wear. Its lightweight construction and cushioned sole make it a reliable choice for various activities. Sneaker fans are eagerly anticipating the "Fir" colorway's arrival, recognizing it as a unique addition to their collection. The Nike Cortez WMNS continues to be a symbol of enduring appeal, and this release is set to extend its legacy. Get ready to stride in style and confidence with the Nike Cortez WMNS in the "Fir" colorway, an ode to both tradition and innovation.

"Fir" Nike Cortez WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber sail sole with a white and grey midsole. A fir green suede constructs the uppers, with white stitching throughout. A white leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and white laces complete the design. Green Nike branding is found on the heels, embroidered into the leather. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean colorway. Keep an eye out for this release as the sneakers are dropping in a few days, on October 24th.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez WMNS “Fir” will be released on October 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

