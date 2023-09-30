Nike Cortez “Hangul Day” Official Photos

The Nike Cortez, an iconic sneaker, is generating excitement with its upcoming "Hangul Day" edition. This special release pays tribute to Hangul, the Korean alphabet, and South Korea's Hangul Day celebration. The shoe incorporates design elements that symbolize the nation's rich heritage. With its timeless silhouette, the Cortez embodies the classic Nike style. The "Hangul Day" edition adds a unique cultural twist to this beloved sneaker. It's clear why the Cortez gets so many colorways, it's simply one of the best shoes Nike has ever released.

Comfort is a priority, with a cushioned midsole and a herringbone-patterned outsole for exceptional traction. Sneaker enthusiasts and those interested in Korean culture are eagerly anticipating this release. Whether you're a fan of the Cortez's retro charm or want to celebrate Hangul Day in style, this edition offers a meaningful and stylish option. The Nike Cortez "Hangul Day" edition is more than just a sneaker; it's a statement of cultural appreciation that's bound to make an impact. Keep an eye out for this pair's release, as we still are not 100% sure what day it will drop.

"Hangul Day" Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber sail sole with a white and brown midsole. A brown suede constructs the uppers, with white stitching throughout. A white leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and brown laces complete the design. Special Nike branding is found on the heels, in celebration of Hangul Day. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Hangul Day” will be released at some point in October 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

