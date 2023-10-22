Nike Air Max Plus “Ashen Slate” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Max Plus, a timeless icon in the sneaker universe, continues to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the "Ashen Slate" colorway, which features a predominantly white appearance with delicate light blue accents, set to make a fresh debut. The "Ashen Slate" colorway embodies a clean, elegant design with subtle blue detailing that complements the overall aesthetic. This release offers a fusion of style and comfort, as the Air Max technology in the sole provides plush cushioning for everyday wear.

Sneaker lovers are eager to embrace the "Ashen Slate" colorway, recognizing it as a versatile addition to their collections. The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained its status as a timeless classic, and this iteration promises to elevate its legendary status. Prepare to step out in style, exuding confidence with the Nike Air Max Plus in the "Ashen Slate" colorway, a perfect combination of contemporary design and comfort. Keep an eye out for this sneaker as it will definitely be a hot release later this year.

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Wanda” Officially Revealed

"Ashen Slate" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole that features multiple Nike Air Bubbles, a staple of the Air Max Plus. The sneakers feature an icy blue tab on the sides. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with a gradient detail on the cage that goes from white to blue. A Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on the tongues and on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Ashen Slate” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Boardroom” Release Details Revealed

[Via]