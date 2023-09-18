Nike Air Max Plus “Light Photography Old Royal” Release Details

The Nike Air Max Plus, often referred to as the "TN" or "Tuned" by sneaker enthusiasts, is an iconic silhouette that has left an indelible mark on the sneaker world since its debut in 1998. Known for its unique and aggressive design, the Air Max Plus continues to captivate sneakerheads and athletes alike. The defining feature of the Air Max Plus is its distinctive "Tuned" Air cushioning technology. This innovative system provides targeted support and cushioning to the wearer's feet, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride.

The signature wavy lines on the upper not only enhance the shoe's aesthetic appeal but also contribute to its snug and secure fit. Over the years, Nike has released a multitude of colorways and variations of the Air Max Plus, allowing wearers to express their personal style. Whether you prefer the classic "Hyper Blue" or the more contemporary iterations, there's an Air Max Plus for everyone. This iconic sneaker's enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless design, comfort, and cultural significance. Whether you're hitting the streets or the gym, the Nike Air Max Plus remains a symbol of style and performance.

"Light Photography Old Royal" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole that contains multiple Nike Air bubbles. A royal blue mesh constructs the uppers, with white designs, creating an interesting look for the sneakers. A small black Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides and white laces complete the design.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Plus "Light Photography Old Royal" is going to drop on September 23rd. Also, the retail price will be $175 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

