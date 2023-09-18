Nike SB Dunk Low x Born X Raised New Release Date

Overall, one of the best sneakers of all time has to be the Nike SB Dunk Low. Although it is very old at this point, it is still incredibly beloved. For now, it remains an icon, and there is very little that can actually change that. Throughout the years, a lot of the trends have changed. However, fans have still gravitated towards this shoe as it contains a silhouette that can go with almost anything. Not to mention, numerous brands are always lending their aesthetic to the SB Dunk Low in the form of collaborations.

Throughout 2023, fans can expect a few Nike SB Dunk Low collaborations to make their way to the market. The latest of them is the Born X Raised model which can be seen below. In fact, this colorway is called "One Block At A Time," and we think fans will enjoy these quite a bit. This is because Born X Raised delivers a unique aesthetic to this shoe that is well-represented in the official photos. The pair is now getting a new release date, but it's very soon.

Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low

Firstly, this sneaker has a white base to it. However, the toe box has a cool crosshair look as opposed to the usual breathability holes. Secondly, there are some gorgeous blue overlays here, with an iridescent Nike swoosh to back it up. "One Black At A Time" is written across the toe box, while "On The Turf" is written inside of the tongue. All of these details come together nicely, and we think fans will enjoy them immensely.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Born X Raised will be released on September 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

