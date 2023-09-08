Nike SB Dunk Low x Albino & Preto Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker, boasting a classic aesthetic that effortlessly levels up your fashion. Initially designed for the basketball court, it has seamlessly integrated into everyday fashion. With its simple design and an array of color options, the Dunk Low easily complements various fashionable outfits. Its enduring charm continues to captivate both devoted sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers, establishing itself as an incredible choice in the world of footwear. This unlikely collaboration will put Albino & Preto on the map while creating a clean sneaker that literally anybody can wear.

Albino & Preto, a prominent brand within the martial arts community, especially Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, maintains its reputation for minimalist yet fashionable offerings. Catering to practitioners of all skill levels, the brand is synonymous with high-quality gear and apparel that meld functionality with a clean, stylish edge. Through a relentless commitment to crafting durable and comfortable products, Albino & Preto has cultivated a devoted following among Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts.

Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed from a gi fabric, in a sail color. The Nike Swoosh is black and features white stitching. The most interesting thing about these sneakers is the tear-away uppers. As you can see below, they reveal the different jiu-jitsu belt colors. The feature also gives the sneakers a worn aesthetic while keeping a touch of vibrant colors in there. Also, Albino & Preto branding can be found on the heels in a minimal design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Albino & Preto will be released in September 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

