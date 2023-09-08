Nike Book 1 “Chapter One” New Instagram Video

The Nike Book 1 is a highly anticipated shoe from Devin Booker, marking his first signature Nike shoe. The sneaker has been teased for months now, and it finally looks like a release is imminent. Booker just posted a new video on his Instagram, detailing the sneakers and featuring clips from his past week. Drake was even presented the sneakers, in special "For All The Dogs" packaging in preparation for his album release on September 22nd. These sneakers are definitely making noise in the hip-hop scene, and that's great news for Nike an

Devin Booker is in a bit of an interesting situation, having been in the league for 8 seasons, and only now getting his first signature sneaker. Also, Booker, a huge Kobe Bryant fan, even tattooed the legend's quote on his body. Now, Booker gets the opportunity to create his own sneaker legacy, with the Nike Book 1. "Chapter One" is the title of this colorway, which is very fitting for his first sneaker. Overall, Booker will be looking to put on a show this season and lead the Suns to a fantastic season.

"Chapter One" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a vibrant orange and grey rubber sole and an orange midsole. Completely orange materials construct the uppers, with textured overlays creating a crocodile-like look. Also, orange laces and an orange tongue complete the sneakers. Booker's personal branding includes "BOOK" on the tongues as well. Overall, there's no doubt these sneakers will be big. Booker is a massive star in the NBA, and fans will be incredibly happy to get their hands on his first signature shoe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 "Chapter One" is going to drop sometime in the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

