Nike Terminator High “Cacao Wow” Coming Soon

The Nike Terminator High, a classic basketball silhouette originally introduced in the 1980s, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and sports lovers alike. With its timeless design and enduring popularity, the Terminator High has stood the test of time as a symbol of both athletic excellence and urban fashion. One of the most anticipated developments in the world of Terminator High enthusiasts is the upcoming "Cacao Wow" colorway. Nike is known for its innovative and diverse color schemes, and the "Cacao Wow" is no exception. This unique colorway combines rich brown tones reminiscent of cocoa and dark chocolate.

The result is a visually striking sneaker that pays homage to its heritage while embracing contemporary style. The Terminator High's big appeal lies in its aesthetic, comfort, and performance. With a sturdy leather upper, padded collar, and supportive midsole, it offers the perfect blend of style and functionality for both the court and the streets. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Cacao Wow" colorway, it's clear that the Nike Terminator High continues to evolve.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Sheed” Release Details

"Cacao Wow" Nike Terminator High

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a sail midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with noticeable and prominent brown leather overlays - representing chocolate. A brown Nike Swoosh and white laces complete the design. Also, brown Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is simple and the silhouette is durable and comfortable at the same time.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Cacao Wow” is going to drop sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” Official Photos

[Via]