Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Sheed” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid is an iconic sneaker that has maintained its popularity since its introduction in 1982. Known for its timeless design and versatility, this mid-top classic has become a staple in streetwear and sneaker culture. The Air Force 1 Mid features a mid-cut, providing excellent ankle support without compromising on style. Its clean lines, premium leather construction, and signature Air-Sole unit in the sole ensure both durability and comfort. With a wide range of colorways and editions, it's a shoe that caters to different tastes.

One of the recent buzz-worthy developments is the collaboration between Nike and Off-White, a high-fashion streetwear label founded by designer Virgil Abloh. Off-White is renowned for its avant-garde aesthetic and unique design language. Their partnership has led to the creation of limited-edition Air Force 1 Mid models that blend Nike's heritage with Off-White's distinctive style. These Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mids feature deconstructed elements, such as exposed stitching and bold text branding, and most notably very spiky soles. This sneaker will be big.

"Sheed" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with prominent traction spikes. The sneakers also feature a white midsole with an air bubble under the heel. The uppers are constructed from a black patent leather base with more black leather overlays. White laces are present but criss-cross black laces add another design detail. The usual Off-White details, such as the hangtag and black writing on the uppers are present. Also, a Rasheed Wallace logo can be found on the sides, as this sneaker is inspired by his leading the Detroit Pistons to their first title since 1990.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White "Sheed" is going to drop on September 8th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $205 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

