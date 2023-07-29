Nike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” Officially Revealed

The Nike Terminator High is a cool sneaker that’s easy to wear. It’s a classic shoe known for its high-top design and stylish look. Originally released in the 1980s as a basketball shoe, it has become a popular choice for both sports and fashion. With its simple and versatile appearance, the Nike Terminator High is great for casual wear and street fashion. Embrace the retro vibes and step up your sneaker game with the Nike Terminator High. With its timeless appeal and comfortable fit, it’s a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

The Seattle SuperSonics were a professional basketball team based in Seattle, Washington. They were a part of the NBA from 1967 to 2008. The team had notable success, winning the NBA Championship in 1979. Led by legendary players like Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, the SuperSonics had a strong fan base and a rich basketball history. Unfortunately, the team was relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder, leaving Seattle without an NBA team since then.

“Seattle Supersonics” Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

The sneakers take on the colorway of the Supersonics, the iconic green and yellow. The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The upper has a green leather base with yellow leather overlays. The toebox features perforations for breathability. The Nike Swoosh, along with the heel tab, is white and continues the Supersonics theme. Also, the heel features large “NIKE” branding in yellow. Overall, these sneakers carry a basketball history and also wear a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

