Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Green Snake” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS is a popular sneaker designed specifically for women. With a low-top silhouette and a variety of colorways, the Dunk Low WMNS has become a fashion staple for many female sneaker enthusiasts. Originally introduced in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it has since evolved into a versatile and stylish option for casual wear. The Dunk Low WMNS has seen numerous collaborations and releases, each adding its unique flair to the classic silhouette. Its comfortable fit and iconic design have made it a sought-after choice for both sneaker collectors and fashion-conscious individuals.

Now the Nike Dunk Low is getting a “Green Snake” colorway. With its distinct features and eye-catching elements, this particular Dunk Low WMNS has garnered attention and admiration from sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. This sneaker features all of the usual Nike Dunk Low WMNS usual elements, but there’s a special detail. Overall, this sneaker will definitely be big and is releasing relatively soon.

“Green Snake” Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper is constructed of a white leather base with green snake leather overlays. On the overlays are the scale-like details that make the sneakers almost reptilian. The Nike Swoosh is black and matches the heel tab. Black Nike branding can be found on the tongue and white Nike branding can be found on the heel. Overall, this sneaker is constructed with a clean colorway and even has an extra detail that sets it apart from other Nike Dunk Lows out there.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Green Snake” will release at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

