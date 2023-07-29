Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hemp/Coconut Milk” Official Photos

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker with a rich history that dates back to 1982. Known for its classic and versatile design, the Air Force 1 Low has become a timeless staple in sneaker culture. Its low-cut silhouette and clean lines make it suitable for various styles and occasions, from streetwear to casual wear. Over the years, the Air Force 1 Low has seen countless colorways and collaborations, further solidifying its status as a must-have in every sneaker collection.

One notable variation is the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hemp/Coconut Milk,” which offers a unique blend of earthy tones and premium materials. With its enduring popularity and ongoing relevance in the sneaker community, the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to be a symbol of style, comfort, and cultural significance. The “Hemp/Coconut Milk” edition serves as a fantastic addition to the Air Force 1 legacy, creating attention and admiration from sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

“Hemp/Coconut Milk” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a coconut milk midsole. Brown “AIR” branding can be found on the midsole. The upper features leather, suede, and corduroy materials in hemp, coconut milk, and brown colors. THe Nike Swoosh as well as the leather surrounding the laces match the midsole in coconut milk. The tongue is made of corduroy and sits below the dark brown laces. Also, brown Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, vintage Nike basketball insoles complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hemp/Coconut Milk” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

