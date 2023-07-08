The Nike Terminator High is a timeless sneaker that has been loved by sneaker enthusiasts for years. With its high-top silhouette and sleek design, it offers a classic and versatile style. Whether you’re hitting the streets or stepping onto the court, the Nike Terminator High provides comfort and durability. Its iconic look and enduring popularity make it a must-have for sneaker fans looking for a reliable and stylish choice.

The “Game Royal” colorway is a vibrant and energetic option offered by Nike. Featuring a bold blue hue, the “Game Royal” colorway adds a burst of excitement to any sneaker design. Whether it’s on the Nike Terminator High or any other model, this color option stands out and catches attention. Also, the colorway is an elegant take on blue and white and works with almost any sneaker. With its eye-catching appeal, the “Game Royal” colorway offers a stylish and confident choice for those looking to make a statement with their footwear.

Read More: Must-Have Air Jordan 1s You Can Buy Right Now

“Game Royal” Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper is constructed completely of white leather, with prominent blue leather overlays. Blue leather can be found around the toe box and laces, the Nike Swoosh, and on the heel of the sneakers. ALso, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and heel in the game royal blue. These sneakers take a classic color scheme and are constructed with premium leather. Overall, these sneakers should be a fan favorite when they drop this July.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Game Royal” is releasing on July 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue/White” Release Details

[Via]