Looking to add some must-have Air Jordan 1 sneakers to your collection? We’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll highlight a selection of Air Jordan 1s that are currently available for purchase. Whether you’re a seasoned sneakerhead or new to the game, these stylish kicks are sure to catch your attention. So, without further ado, let’s explore the must-have Air Jordan 1s you can buy right now.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline”

First up on this list, is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline.” This sneaker pays homage to the Michael Jordan skyline photo back in 1984, just before the Olympics. The shoes feature a black rubber sole and sail midsole. Also, the upper features premium leather with a skyline gradient feature which creates an amazing visual. This sneaker is a must-have for Jordan fanatics. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Brotherhood”

Continuing the trend of sneakers honoring Jordan, we have the “Brotherhood.” Further, this pair honors Michael Jordan’s time as a brother of one of the most historic African American fraternities at UNC. The sneaker features the 2 colors of the fraternity: gold yellow, and Bordeaux purple. Also, the pair has a white leather base with gold-yellow and Bordeaux leather overlays. Overall, this is a cleanly designed sneaker that also holds some interesting Michael Jordan history. (Image via Stadium Goods)

WMNS Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse Laney”

Next up we have a pair of women’s Air Jordan sneakers. This pair takes after Michael Jordan’s high school jersey colors: royal blue and maize yellow. The sneakers follow the men’s Jordan 1 that was released back in 2013. This pair has a royal blue sole and a sail midsole. Also, the upper features yellow leather with prominent royal overlays, including on the Nike Swoosh. This pair is definitely a must-have for female sneakerheads. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bordeaux”

This pair is definitely a pair that isn’t as known as other Jordan 1’s. These sneakers feature a Bordeaux and white color scheme. The rubber sole is a deep bordeaux and the midsole is a crisp white. The upper features a white leather base with Bordeaux leather overlays. Also, silver accents complete this classy sneaker with the Nike Swoosh and Jordan Wings logos. If you like colorful yet minimal sneakers, this pair is a must-have. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green”

Finally, we have another two-tone Jordan 1. This pair features a gorge green and white color scheme. The sole is a gorge green rubber and the midsole, as usual, is a clean white. The upper features a white leather base with dark green leather overlays. Just like the previous pair, these sneakers also feature silver accents on the Nike Swoosh and Jordan Wings logos. Overall, released as part of the 2022 holiday collection, this pair can be worn year-round and is definitely a must-have. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Jordan 1s are your favorites, in the comments section below.