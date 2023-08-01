Devin Booker Surrounded By Bikini-Clad Women In New Yacht Photos

Devin Booker is someone who has found himself at the center of the public eye over the last few years. However, this hasn’t exactly all been his doing. Much of the reason for his private life being on full display was his association with Kendall Jenner. Overall, he was with the Jenner sister for quite some time. Although, they recently decided to end things and she has since moved on to Bad Bunny. That said, Booker has remained mature about the whole thing and has moved on for the most part.

Now, Booker is looking to get focused on the new NBA season. He will be playing with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this season, which is a huge look. Although the team isn’t stacked with depth, they do have a real shot at going pretty far. Fans are very excited to see how they will play, and Booker has lofty expectations. That said, he is still on vacation, and as TMZ reports, he was having a very relaxing time on a yacht recently.

Devin Booker Enjoys His Time Off

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As the report explains, Devin Booker was in Saint Tropez where he was surrounded by some women in bikinis. Overall, Saint Tropez is an amazing destination, so it is no wonder that Booker would want to go there. However, it was not stated whether or not Booker had a relationship with any of these women. Instead, he was simply out and about, living his best life.

In terms of basketball, we cannot wait to see Booker back out on the court. It is going to be a lot of fun, and it should be interesting to see how the Suns fair this season. Let us know your thoughts on the Suns, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA world.

