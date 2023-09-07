Drake Reveals “For All The Dogs” Release Date

Drake has been teasing a new album called For All The Dogs over the last few weeks. Overall, there has been a lot of misinformation circulating about the project. For instance, many thought that the album would be released on August 25th. However, that day came and went without an album. This led to Drizzy letting the fans know that the project would be dropping soon. Fans were very much excited about this, and there has been anticipation for a release date, every since.

Last night, Drake was wearing some jewelry in his ear that spelled out the date 09/22. Of course, this stands for September 22nd. Fans were very curious as to whether or not this was a real clue or simply a decoy. Plenty of interesting theories were being floated around today, and the anticipation of a real announcement had been building. Well, just moments ago, Drake announced that his new album, will indeed, be dropping on Friday, September 22nd.

Drake Is Finally Dropping

The video that accompanies this announcement is of his father Dennis Graham. In the video, Graham is performing some music with a band behind him. The footage appears to be from the 90s, and he is referred to as "Cousin Dennis." Overall, it is some very cool footage to bear witness to, and there is no doubt that Dennis will be a huge inspiration for this album. As for the direction of the project, no one knows what to truly expect. All we know is that it is going to sell exceptionally well.

