Drake Says He Would Live In Phoenix For At Least A Month

Drake always knows how to get his fans uncontrollably excited. Whether it is teasing albums, bringing out special guests for his shows, or saying anything really, the Six God has that type of effect. People are really buzzing about him right now because of his next album, For All The Dogs. So much information has come out throughout the past few months, but alas the project is not out just yet. The original rumored date was August 25, when Amazon Music was hinting at it on Twitter.

The music world was highly disappointed, but Drizzy never actually confirmed the reports to begin with. At one of his shows, he addressed the issue. "I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon," he said. Hopefully, it does drop soon, as we recently discovered a unique tease of a possible release date from Drake's IG. In other news from the other night during The Boy's show, he made a statement during his performance in Glendale, Arizona.

Drake Gets The Fans Excited: Watch

Drake took a moment to talk to the crowd, as he has done continuously throughout his It's All A Blur tour. The rapper says that he has always enjoyed his time whenever he has shows in the desert. So much so, that he is considering moving there for a little bit. In this video clip from ourgenerationmusic's IG account, Drake says, "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the world, I love it here." He continues, "I told my manager... after tour's over, once I get my birthday out the way, Ima come live in Phoenix for like a month." Not surprisingly, fans were screaming at the mention he would consider living in the Valley of the Sun.

