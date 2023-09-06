Chrisean Rock Takes To The Gym And Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been making all of the headlines as of late. However, it has not been for the best of reasons. In fact, this has been the case for months now. Overall, the two are no longer together, and the toxicity between the two has everything to do with it. Moreover, Chrisean just gave birth to her son with Blueface, and there is already all sorts of outrage on Blue’s side about the whole ordeal. As he has made crystal clear, he doesn’t like how Chrisean has carried herself on social media since giving birth.

One of the things that Blueface has taken exception to, is Rock going on Instagram and showing off her post-pregnancy body. In the video below from The Shade Room, you can see Rock in the gym for the first time since she gave birth. Furthermore, she is showing off what her body looks like since giving birth. She seems ready to hit the gym on a permanent basis, although some fans think it is too soon. For instance, there are those telling her that she needs to prioritize her baby, first and foremost.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Claims He & Chrisean Rock Are Cousins

Chrisean Rock On The Gram

Blueface just so happens to be one of those people as he went on a huge rant last night. He even claimed that his son is at risk of being molested while under Chrisean’s care. Moreover, he is planning on filing for custody if the situation doesn’t improve. “In the first 48 hrs the baby been held an touch by 20 different people every time I check my fone it’s a new person holding the baby,” he wrote. “Here hold my 1 day old baby while I work out ass bitch smh. Who gone watch the baby.”

Needless to say, the situation between these two is not improving, even after Chrisean gave birth. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Had Said She Didn’t Want Blueface At Baby’s Birth Last Month