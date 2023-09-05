Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock Over Baby Name In Now-Deleted Tweets

Over the weekend reality TV fans all over the world awaited Blueface’s reaction to Chrisean Rock finally giving birth. Her labor took place on Saturday and she even livestreamed it on Instagram live so that fans could get the updates right as they happened. Blue wasn’t there, he was with his other baby mother Jaidyn Alexis. It took him a few days to craft any public comment whatsoever on the baby’s birth but eventually, he took to Twitter with a thread criticizing Rock for a myriad of reasons.

“Rock is not dumb she’s actually very smart. She manipulated me to think she was all about me till she got in the right position to change the narrative. She did everything for attention. Let’s go over the facts I have 2 kids never was able to record the birth due to hospital rules,” he said in a tweet last night according to HipHop DX. He also added that Chrisean Rock wants to be an actress and is manipulating the public with that goal in mind. “She is manipulating all of us[.] Who puts jewelry on before they go into labor[.] She’s literally a actor that’s her real dream she took acting class all thru college[.] She’s dam near a professional she will get dolled up to go on live an cry whenever she was in the hot seat publicly.”

Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Baby Name

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Blueface’s biggest issue seems to be with the baby’s name. Chrisean made the decision to name the baby after herself, something that the rapper clearly takes issue with. “I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute….what do you want to name him uhm just write down [Chrisean] Malone smh. Should have just named the baby ‘clout’ would have been more meaningful,” his tweet concluded.

Since making the posts Blueface has since deleted all of them. It’s unclear if he plans to take another more composed public statement or wait to address the issue on an episode of Crazy In Love. What do you think of Blueface’s now-deleted tweets about Chrisean Rock’s baby name? Let us know in the comment section below.

