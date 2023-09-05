Charleston White Makes Wild Bet On Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Baby Boy

Charleston White is notorious these days for his online antics, whether that’s beefing with rap figures or attacking his boxing opponents- and not through the sport. Moreover, he rarely holds anything back on social media, which inspires just as much criticism as it does curiosity. Recently, the YouTuber turned his gaze to two other provocateurs that have social media in a chokehold, for better or worse. Chrisean Rock recently gave birth to her baby boy with Blueface, and it’s been a wild ride to follow on social media. As if things weren’t bizarre enough with their drama, now White is here to try to make some money off of it.

In a new clip uploaded online, he proclaimed a $5,000 bet that Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s child is a “r*tard baby.” In addition, Charleston White proposed a “side bet” that the little one doesn’t make it for $2,000, which clearly didn’t age well since he posted this before Rock gave birth. Still, the social media personality wants to make at least $3,000 dollars, but people thought he was either too extra with this or was going too far. Of course, this is all just him talking smack, but it doesn’t make it any less hateful.

Charleston White’s Hateful Bet On Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Baby Boy

why would charleston white make a bet on chrisean rock & blueface’s baby 😭 wtf pic.twitter.com/YZZUHqIGWH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 5, 2023

Not only that, but Charleston White’s theory might be slightly (but still falsely) supported by claims from none other than Blueface’s mom. She hopped on her socials to reveal that, allegedly, they’re actually related to Chrisean Rock. “I knew something was going on,” Karlissa Saffold told her friends in the car. “Come to find out, Chrisean’s momma is a Dorsey. She a Dorsey. They related to me! Them my people!

“Girl, if them Dorseys- come on now. You know all the Dorseys is related, and they all act like that,” she continued. “They all strong and act like that. I’m telling you we need to test the baby. That’s why the baby had our DNA! What the f**k, y’all think I’m playing, this could be real.” For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, Blueface, and Charleston White, come back to HNHH.

