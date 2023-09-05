Chrisean Rock Had Said She Didn’t Want Blueface At Baby’s Birth Last Month

Chrisean Rock isn’t done explaining why she’s keeping Blueface at a distance, both during and after their baby boy’s birth. Moreover, she had already revealed via Twitter that she didn’t even invite the rapper to the hospital to begin with. Clearly that didn’t faze him, since he spent his time partying in Miami with his partner and first baby momma Jaidyn Alexis instead. Still, the “Baddies” star had some harsh words for Blue in an Instagram Live session, but also some conciliatory caution. She spoke on child support, letting him see the kid, and needing more love than what he could offer.

“He could not be there when I’m pushing the baby out, I’m sorry,” Chrisean Rock remarked. “That s**t is intentional, that s**t is intense. I need love, real love, I don’t need a n***a ready to book no camera out because his career is dying. Like, I just need real love, I’m setting boundaries. Of course you can see your kid. Of course, whatever. I don’t need no child support, I don’t need no support from you I don’t. I don’t want nobody.”

Furthermore, this is what she had to say on Twitter about this situation. “I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” Chrisean Rock wrote on the social media platform. “None of you weird a** ppl ain’t finna be around my son. I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected [100 emoji].” Actually, it’s unclear exactly when this IG Live took place, so maybe this is a bit old. Regardless, it still holds true and adds context that people are looking for right now.

Meanwhile, it seems like this whole saga just got another big bump in the road from none other than Blueface’s mom. She recently claimed that her son and Chrisean are actually related, which fans refused to believe online. It’s an odd claim to make, but then again, it’s exactly the kind of antic that became common for these individuals. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

