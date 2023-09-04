“Crazy In Love” Season 2: Viewers Grow Tired Of Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Negativity

Sunday is typically the perfect time to relax and do some weekly reflection, but for Chrisean Rock, yesterday (September 3) was anything but calming. Rather, the 23-year-old was feeling virtually every emotion on the spectrum while she documented her trip to the hospital, her labour, and shockingly, the arrival of her son, Chrisean Malone. Blueface wasn’t in the delivery room (something his Crazy In Love co-star says she specifically requested) and has failed to publicly acknowledge the arrival of his third child yet.

According to the “Thotiana” rapper’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, he’s not celebrating fatherhood with Rock because he doesn’t want to jeopardize the relationship he’s built with Jaidyn Alexis. While the 23-year-old was giving birth for the first time, her co-parent was at a party in Miami, shamelessly turning up and enjoying the last moments of summer. Interestingly, Sunday is also when a new episode of Blue and his second baby mama’s Zeus series landed on the streamer, though it seems viewers are growing weary of the toxicity between the embattled couple.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Behaviour Grows Old

“We don’t want any more updates about this show,” one IG user declared after watching the preview above. In the clip, the “Lit” collaborators have an awkward conversation about Blue’s upcoming fight and Rock’s live performance. “We literally watched it to tune into her pregnancy. She had the baby while he was in Miami with his 1st BM… Wrap this show up by midnight,” they added.

Others sent Chrisean and her infant their well wishes during this difficult time. “I pray this baby changes her, she do not need any negative energy around that baby,” a concerned fan chimed in. “Tell that momma of his to leave because she has nothing but negative vibes coming from her and I’m sure she will talk bad about Rock in front of her baby.”

Social Media Reacts to Crazy In Love

“Damn, every time I get on Instagram I see them,” someone else pointed out. “She making a bag today on top of giving birth, IKTR 😭.” Keep scrolling to see more social media discourse surrounding the latest episode of Crazy In Love, as well as the arrival of Chrisean’s baby boy. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in later.

