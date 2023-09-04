Chrisean Rock Explains Why Blueface Wasn’t At Her Birth, His Mom Gives Her Own Story

The birth of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s son is already starting drama just hours after she welcomed her baby boy. Moreover, a lot of people blasted the rapper for not being there for his child’s birth, and for partying in Miami instead. However, thanks to some new information, we now know that he either never planned to attend at all or that Chrisean just didn’t invite him. Our sources conflict each other, with one being the “Baddies” star herself and the other being Blue’s mom, Karlissa Saffold. First, Rock explained via Twitter her side of the story.

“I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” Chrisean Rock expressed on Twitter. In addition, she suggested that Blueface is “weird” and maintained that she will always be her son’s biggest supporter amid a sea of people that she feels threaten to hurt him. “None of you weird a** ppl ain’t finna be around my son. I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected [100 emoji].”

Chrisean Rock Says She Didn’t Invite Blueface To Their Son’s Birth

Meanwhile, here’s what Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold had to say about her son’s absence at the hospital. “‘Blue ain’t obligated to be at the birth, didn’t even want the baby,'” she read a comment about the situation on her Instagram Live session. “That’s what I said. As women, we gotta respect. Because, just like if she would’ve said she didn’t want the baby, we have to respect the woman’s or the man’s rights to choose. Now, he gon’ be a daddy, but he wasn’t finna be her man in that room and jeopardize the person he might be spending the rest of his life with. So we gotta honor and respect. When we put ourselves in these type of situations, we gotta honor and respect the outcome. We gotta put on our big girl panties and realize we slept with a dude that already had a ready-made family.

Karlissa Saffold Shares Blue’s Side Of The Story

He can’t come over here and play like this ’cause that would destroy his foundation over there. So he can’t come over here and play house with this baby. If she want me to pull up and be on his behalf until he get there, I got you. But he can’t go against the person that’s had him for the last ten years. It’s bigger than that. So y’all got to understand that, you gotta respect it, you gotta respect his decisions in life. Because, just like she had a right to choose, he got a right to choose, too. Now do that mean he don’t love his child? Absolutely not. That do not mean he don’t love his child.” For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface, stick around on HNHH.

