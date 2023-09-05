Jaidyn Alexis On Blueface’s Baby With Chrisean Rock, He Has This Challenge For Fans

Now that Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby boy with Blueface, his partner and first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis has a lot to think about. Moreover, now fans are looking at a previous interview she did with Kickin’ It With Kari where she addresses her boo’s new kid. With her remarks in mind, people have somewhat of an idea of how she must feel right now, given that little Chrisean is now physically present in the California rapper’s life. Maybe her mind changed since then, but she’s been pretty silent on the whole ordeal. As such, all we can go off of is this August 31 interview which just got a lot of new context.

“I don’t know, there’s really no plan,” Jaidyn Alexis answered a question on how she thinks Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s baby will change the dynamic. “Obviously, it’s just kind of like, it doesn’t seem real until it really happens, you know what I mean? For me, anyway, ’cause he always promised me one thing and then it just turned out to me something else. I’m kind of like in my surreal moment right now. I’m in my bag, or in my ‘get better’ moment. So I ain’t even thought about it.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Elaborates On Blueface’s Absence At Birth, Says His Career Is Dying

Jaidyn Alexis On Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Child

Jaidyn Alexis speaks on how she feels about Blueface and Chriseans baby on the way in new interview with @kickinitwkari pic.twitter.com/ijyXOnH9Km — HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) September 1, 2023

“But I’m more than certain he’ll probably keep his two situations separate for the better,” Jaidyn Alexis continued. “I mean, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’m not sitting here like, ‘I’ma set the house on fire.’ I’m just gon’ keep it pushing, keep my movement, my family’s cool, my kids are taken care of. I can’t really worry about nobody else’s situation. You know what I mean? That’s really a bridge we gotta cross when we get there. Really, it’s on his go just because he’s the middle man.”

Blue Has This Challenge For Fans

Blueface will give you $1,000 if you find an inappropriate picture of his babymama Jaidyn with another man pic.twitter.com/AFV1qdc8VI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Jaidyn’s baby daddy recently issued an interesting challenge for fans. “If you can find a picture with Jaidyn and another man online inappropriately I’ll give you 1k,” the rapper tweeted. We’ll see how that works out, and what else is in store for these families. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Saucy Santana Tweets About Blueface And Jaidyn Alexis