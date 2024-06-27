Nike Air Max Plus “Panda” Officially Revealed

A new pair gets the Panda colorway.

The Nike Air Max Plus is gearing up for the debut of its "Panda" colorway, blending classic charm with contemporary flair. Featuring a crisp white mesh base, the shoe is accentuated by bold black overlays that wrap around the upper, creating a striking contrast. This design not only highlights the shoe's sleek silhouette but also enhances its visual appeal, making it a standout in any sneaker collection. Known for its Tuned Air cushioning technology, the Air Max Plus ensures superior comfort and support, making it suitable for both everyday wear and active lifestyles.

This latest iteration of the Nike Air Max Plus "Panda" continues the legacy of the iconic silhouette, offering a fusion of style and functionality. The clean color combination of white and black reflects a timeless aesthetic, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts seeking versatility and modern design. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out in casual settings, the Air Max Plus "Panda" promises to deliver both comfort and style, making it a must-have for those looking to elevate their footwear game with a touch of sophistication.

"Panda" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole that contains multiple Nike Air bubbles. Also, a white mesh constructs the uppers, with black designs, creating an interesting look for the sneakers. Next, a small Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides and white laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features one of the most iconic color combinations of black and white.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Plus "Panda" is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike