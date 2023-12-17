Nike Air Max Plus “Pink Rise” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Max Plus is a classic sneaker known for its sleek design and comfy feel. It's a favorite among sneaker lovers for its style and performance. Soon, Nike is gearing up to release the "Pink Rise" colorway, bringing a fresh and vibrant twist to this iconic silhouette. In this upcoming release, the sneakers boast a mostly white and silver upper, giving off a clean and stylish vibe. The standout feature is the pink accents, adding a pop of color that's sure to catch the eye and elevate any look.

What makes the Air Max Plus a standout choice is its blend of comfort and fashion. The shoe's cushioning and support ensure a smooth ride while strengthening your style game. The "Pink Rise" colorway adds a touch of flair to the already sleek design, making it a statement piece for sneaker enthusiasts. Nike continues to innovate with the Air Max Plus lineup, and the "Pink Rise" drop is set to make waves. Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max Plus in its "Pink Rise" colorway. If you're after a blend of trendiness, comfort, and a splash of color—it's set to infuse a refreshing vibe into your sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike Air Humara “Sesame” Drop Details

“Pink Rise” Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole that contains Nike Air Bubbles. Also, a white material constructs the base of the uppers, with a silver cage that adds a dimension to the sneakers. Pink accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh on the sides, as well as part of the midsole and sole. Also, pink Nike branding is located on the tongues. Finally, note that these sneakers are going to be a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Pink Rise” is going to drop in 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Humara “Ashen Slate” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]