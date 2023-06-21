The Nike Air Max Plus is back with a new, cool colorway. The Nike Air Max Plus is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneakerheads since its debut in 1998. With its bold design and groundbreaking Air cushioning technology, the Air Max Plus redefined the sneaker world. The shoe features a gradient upper and a plastic TPU (thermal plastic unit) cage that provides both support and a futuristic look. Its visible Air Max cushioning unit delivers responsive comfort and impact protection.

The “Jade Ice” colorway is a colorful take on the Air Max Plus. With brighter blues and purples, the sneaker wears the perfect combination for summer. Nike’s release of “summer colorways” is crucial as it taps into the seasonal vibe, offering vibrant and refreshing sneaker options. These designs capture the essence of summer, attracting consumers who seek stylish footwear that complements their warm-weather outfits and embraces the energy of the warm season.

This Nike Air Max Plus is dressed in a combination of dark and light blue and purple. The outsole is made up of black rubber with a visible Nike “Tuned Air” logo, which can also be found on the heel. Also, the midsole is a tan color with visible air bubbles embedded throughout. The base layer of the upper is a light blue color, with waves of detailing throughout. The purple accents are found on the back half of the sneaker and the heel is completely dark blue, the same shade that wraps around the front of the shoe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Jade Ice” will release at some point in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $175 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

