The Nike Air Max Plus is a popular sneaker known for its sleek design and comfortable fit. It features a visible Air unit in the sole, providing cushioning and impact protection. The upper is made of durable materials, ensuring long-lasting wear. With its iconic gradient colorways and signature TPU overlays, the Nike Air Max Plus offers a stylish look that appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. Whether for sports or everyday activities, this shoe delivers a blend of performance and style.

The Nike “United in Victory” colorway adds a special touch to the classic Air Max Plus. With a unique design inspired by the theme of unity and triumph, this colorway showcases a stylish combination of colors and details. It captures the essence of coming together and achieving success. The “United in Victory” edition offers a fresh and distinctive look, allowing wearers to express their style while embracing the spirit of unity and accomplishment. It’s a standout option that brings a sense of pride to the Air Max Plus.

“United In Victory” Nike Air Max Plus

This sneaker features the same loud all-over graphic print as the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The sneaker incorporates black and white “N’s” and “U’s” across the upper and midsole. A tan color dominates the rest of the sneaker and the midsole is white, featuring the tan-colored exposed air bubbles. Also, the sneaker has a visible Nike “Tuned Air” logo, which can also be found on the heel. To add a touch of elegance the sneakers have a Swoosh golden hangtag and feature special “United In Victory” stamped insoles.

According to Kicks on Fire, the Nike Cortez "All Petals United" is releasing on July 14th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it drops.

