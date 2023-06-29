One of Nike’s best sneakers would absolutely have to be the Nike Cortez. Despite the fact that it is not the most popular sneaker, it’s a fantastic sneaker. Overall, the Cortez is a shoe that mostly gained popularity on the West Coast. However, it was a staple of Forrest Gump as the character always wore a pair of Nike Cortez’s in red, white, and blue color. At the end of the day, this shoe is an underappreciated classic. It’s a simple sneaker, and that’s what people love most about it. It’s a fan-favorite and it’s getting a new colorway.

Nike has officially unveiled their new colorway called “All Petals United.” This fresh design showcases a blend of vibrant colors and floral motifs. The Nike Cortez silhouette features a mix of petals in different shades, creating a lively and playful look. The colorway pays homage to unity and embraces diversity. With its eye-catching appeal and symbolic message, “All Petals United” is set to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Read More: Nike Runtekk “White/Green” Official Photos

“All Petals United” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a classic design and also some stylish accents. The sneaker is mostly a combination of white, cream, and green colors. The uppers are mostly white leather and include cream suede accents on the front, Swoosh, laces, and heel. There are also notable dark green accents tracing the cream suede as well as a dark green heel tab. Small pops of orange can be found on the heel and tongue. Finally, the sneaker features a patch over the laces with Nike and rose pins.

More Photos

According to Kicks on Fire, the Nike Cortez “All Petals United” is releasing on July 29th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $110 when it drops. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: New Balance 550 x Rich Paul “Forever Yours” First Look

[Via]