The Nike Runtekk is a new running shoe that’s coming out in 2023. This sneaker is designed to help runners reach the peak of their performance. The sneaker also prioritizes comfort, which is incredibly important in a running sneaker. This pair wears a white and green colorway which is executed to perfection. Whether you’re a serious runner or just enjoy jogging, the Nike Runtekk is a great choice for your running adventures. Continue reading to learn more about this specific pair and when you can expect it to release.

This Nike Runtekk comes in a really nice white and green colorway. This fresh combination of crisp white and vibrant green brings a refreshing and energetic vibe to the running scene. Like other iconic Nike models such as the Air Max 1 and Air Force 1, which have also sported this classic color pairing, the “White/Green” edition of the Runtekk embodies a timeless appeal. This sneaker is women’s exclusive and this colorway is classy and stylish.

“White/Green” Nike Runtekk

Image via Nike

This new Nike Runtekk “White/Green” is a captivating fusion of colors that exudes a vibrant and refreshing appeal. The upper showcases a clean white hue, while the accents and detailing are highlighted in a vibrant green shade. This color combination brings a lively and energetic aesthetic to the shoe. The sleek silhouette of the Runtekk perfectly complements the white and green color scheme, creating a stylish and eye-catching sneaker option for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Runtekk “White/Green” will release at some point during 2023, most likely in the fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]