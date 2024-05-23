The Nike Cortez Rocks The “Oregon” Colorway

The Nike Cortez is set to release in an eye-catching "Oregon" colorway. This new iteration features a gorge green base, combining both leather and suede materials for a premium feel. The mix of textures adds depth and sophistication to the classic silhouette. A vibrant yellow leather Swoosh adorns the sides, providing a striking contrast against the green. The design is further enhanced by yellow accents on the heel tab and tongue, reinforcing the Oregon theme. The green and yellow color combination pays homage to the University of Oregon, aligning with Nike's long-standing connection to the institution.

The sneakers also include a clean white midsole, which adds a crisp touch to the overall look. The Nike Cortez has always been a staple in the sneaker world, known for its sleek design and cultural significance. The "Oregon" colorway brings a fresh twist to this iconic model, appealing to both long-time fans and new enthusiasts. With its bold colors and premium materials, this release is sure to stand out. Set to drop soon, the Nike Cortez "Oregon" is anticipated to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

The sneakers feature a rubber sail sole with a yellow and sail midsole. A green leather suede constructs the uppers, with green suede overlays. A yellow leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and sail laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the heels, embroidered into the leather. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature the iconic Oregon color scheme.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Cortez "Oregon" will be released on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

