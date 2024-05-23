Nike Metcon 1 OG Road to Metcon X “Banned” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Metcon 1 OG will be released in a striking “Banned” colorway. This version pays homage to a legendary moment in Nike's history. The Black and Red color palette is bold and eye-catching. Also, the insoles feature the iconic “Banned” X logo, adding a rebellious touch. This design element nods to the 1985 incident when Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 was banned by the NBA. Jordan was fined $5,000 per game for wearing the Black/Red sneakers. The "Banned" colorway is more than just a look; it's a piece of sports history.

The Nike Metcon 1 OG combines this rich narrative with performance. The shoe is designed for intense training, offering stability and support. The durable materials ensure it stands up to tough workouts. With the "Banned" colorway, the Metcon 1 OG merges style and functionality seamlessly. Sneaker enthusiasts and fitness fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. It's not just a shoe; it's a symbol of defiance and innovation. The Nike Metcon 1 OG “Banned” will surely become a coveted item. Overall, keep an eye out for its launch, and don't miss the chance to own a piece of Nike's storied legacy.

"Banned" Nike Metcon 1 OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black and red mesh, with a red Swoosh on the sides. Moreover, black and white laces and red lace holders are present. Further, a red Nike logo is on the tongues and the insoles feature the iconic "Banned" X logo in red.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Metcon 1 OG Road to Metcon X “Banned” is going to drop on August 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

