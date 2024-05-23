Nike Metcon 1 OG Road to Metcon X “Banned” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson11 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

A CrossFit basketball collab in an iconic colorway.

The Nike Metcon 1 OG will be released in a striking “Banned” colorway. This version pays homage to a legendary moment in Nike's history. The Black and Red color palette is bold and eye-catching. Also, the insoles feature the iconic “Banned” X logo, adding a rebellious touch. This design element nods to the 1985 incident when Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 was banned by the NBA. Jordan was fined $5,000 per game for wearing the Black/Red sneakers. The "Banned" colorway is more than just a look; it's a piece of sports history.

The Nike Metcon 1 OG combines this rich narrative with performance. The shoe is designed for intense training, offering stability and support. The durable materials ensure it stands up to tough workouts. With the "Banned" colorway, the Metcon 1 OG merges style and functionality seamlessly. Sneaker enthusiasts and fitness fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. It's not just a shoe; it's a symbol of defiance and innovation. The Nike Metcon 1 OG “Banned” will surely become a coveted item. Overall, keep an eye out for its launch, and don't miss the chance to own a piece of Nike's storied legacy.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Dongdan” Officially Revealed

"Banned" Nike Metcon 1 OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black and red mesh, with a red Swoosh on the sides. Moreover, black and white laces and red lace holders are present. Further, a red Nike logo is on the tongues and the insoles feature the iconic "Banned" X logo in red.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Metcon 1 OG Road to Metcon X “Banned” is going to drop on August 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue” New Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-University-Red-CZ0790-161-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red” Officially Unveiled3.1K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” In-Hand Photos808
Trophy-Room-Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Away-FN0432-100-Release-Date-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Away" Coming Soon4.1K
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-Team-Red-DZ5485-160-5SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” Official Photos Revealed2.0K