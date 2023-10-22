Nike Invincible Run 3 “Oatmeal” Official Drop Details

The Nike Invincible Run 3 is a massive running shoe, generating buzz with its upcoming "Oatmeal" colorway. This edition seamlessly merges performance and style, delivering runners both function and aesthetics. The "Oatmeal" hue adds freshness and versatility to your runs, promising comfort and fashion-forward looks. It's designed for runners who demand both performance and visual appeal. This shoe's breathable design ensures enduring comfort during your runs, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

The new "Oatmeal" colorway is expected to captivate runners and fashion lovers alike. Nike continues to push boundaries, offering a winning combination of style and performance. With the Nike Invincible Run 3 in "Oatmeal," you can dominate your runs while turning heads and staying comfortable. This shoe is a testament to Nike's commitment to innovation, providing runners with a powerful blend of style and function. Elevate your running experience with the Nike Invincible Run 3 in the simple "Oatmeal" colorway. Don't miss out on this perfect fusion of fashion and performance for your runs.

"Oatmeal" Nike Invincible Run 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a vibrant orange, white, and black midsole that features white speckling. An oatmeal Flyknit material constructs the uppers, keeping your feet comfortable while also holding up. A grey Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and a bright orange heel tab is found on the heels. It’s worth noting these sneakers contain a ZoomX cushioned sole, delivering maximum performance. Overall, these sneakers are definitely going to shake up the running sneaker scene. A clean colorway combined with a performance sneaker is exactly what people are looking for, and now it’s here.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Invincible Run 3 “Oatmeal” will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

