Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Split Vision” Official Photos

Nike's Mac Attack, known for its striking design, is causing a stir with its upcoming collaboration with Social Status. This partnership promises a "Split Vision" colorway that fuses Nike's iconic style with Social Status' unique aesthetic. The "Split Vision" design is a bold blend of colors and textures, creating a head-turning statement piece. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, considering it a must-have collector's item. Nike and Social Status are pushing the boundaries of sneaker innovation, promising to deliver a product that will be the highlight of any collection.

With the "Split Vision" colorway, Nike's Mac Attack continues to captivate the sneaker community. The dynamic collaboration between Nike and Social Status is a testament to the evolution of sneaker culture and design. Also, this upcoming release is set to redefine the boundaries of sneaker aesthetics and capture the imagination of fashion-forward individuals. Prepare to make a fashion statement and turn heads with the Nike Mac Attack in its groundbreaking "Split Vision" colorway. Overall, don't miss out on this innovative fusion of style and design that promises to be a game-changer in the sneaker world.

Read More: Nike NOCTA Glide “Green Strike” On-Foot Photos

"Split Vision" Nike Mac Attack x Social Status

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a sail midsole. A grey material makes the base of the uppers, with more grey suede overlays. The grey Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and grey laces complete the design. The left shoe displays the Social Status logo in red, while the right shoe features Nike branding in red and black. The heels both feature Nike logos in an orange font.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Split Vision" is going to drop on October 27th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus “25th Anniversary” Officially Unveiled

[Via]