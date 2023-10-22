Nike NOCTA Glide “Green Strike” On-Foot Photos

The Nike NOCTA Glide, born from the creative collaboration between hip-hop superstar Drake and Nike, continues to make waves in the world of streetwear and sneaker culture. Its upcoming "Green Strike" colorway is the latest installment, set to further elevate the NOCTA brand. NOCTA, founded by Drake, is a fusion of fashion, function, and his distinct style. The brand's sneakers, like the NOCTA Glide, embody this spirit and have garnered a dedicated following. The "Green Strike" colorway is poised to turn heads, featuring bold and vibrant green accents that stand out against the sneaker's clean design. This release is not just about style but a representation of Drake's influence in both music and fashion.

The NOCTA Glide seamlessly combines fashion-forward aesthetics with comfort and performance. This makes it an ideal choice for those who seek a blend of urban style and everyday functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Green Strike" colorway, recognizing it as a fresh addition to the NOCTA lineup. As the NOCTA brand continues to resonate with fashion-savvy individuals, get ready to make a statement with the Nike NOCTA Glide in the dynamic "Green Strike" colorway, celebrating Drake's enduring influence in both music and fashion.

"Green Strike" Nike NOCTA Glide

The sneakers feature a black sole as well as a clean green speckled midsole that features chrome bubbles throughout. A green athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more green overlays. The vibrant green theme continues with a white Swoosh on the sides, black laces, and white Nike branding on the tongues. The heels feature a black heel tab as well as a chrome tab nearer the midsole on the heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant and clean all-green look.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike NOCTA Glide “Green Strike” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

