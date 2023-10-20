Nike NOCTA Glide “White Chrome” Officially Revealed

The Nike NOCTA Glide, a creation of Drake's brand NOCTA, combines style and performance. This sleek sneaker exemplifies urban cool with its distinctive design and cutting-edge technology. Set to drop soon is the highly anticipated "White Chrome" colorway, which promises a clean, futuristic look. The NOCTA Glide boasts a comfortable fit, making it perfect for daily wear. Its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal comfort and agility.

The "White Chrome" variant adds a touch of sophistication, with its crisp white upper accented by chrome detailing that exudes a modern aesthetic. Designed for the streets and the stage, the NOCTA Glide is a testament to both form and function. The collaboration between Drake's NOCTA and Nike has resulted in a line of sneakers that blends the artist's signature style with Nike's innovation. Whether you're a fan of Drake or simply seeking a stylish, performance-driven shoe, the Nike NOCTA Glide in its upcoming "White Chrome" colorway is set to make a bold statement on your feet.

Read More: Air Jordan 2 “Off Noir” Release Details Revealed

"White Chrome" Nike NOCTA Glide

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white sole as well as a clean white midsole that features chrome bubbles throughout. A white athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more white overlays. The white theme continues with a white Swoosh on the sides, white laces, and white Nike branding on the tongues. The heels feature a white heel tab as well as a chrome tab nearer the midsole on the heels. Overall, this pair features a crisp and clean all-white look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike NOCTA Glide “White Chrome” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets A First Look

[Via]