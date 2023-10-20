Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 4 has been a staple in sneaker culture since its debut in 1989. Known for its iconic design and enduring popularity, this silhouette continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide. Its latest iteration, the "Oxidized Green" colorway, showcases a predominantly white base adorned with striking dark green accents. This upcoming release not only pays tribute to the classic Air Jordan 4 but also introduces a fresh take with the Oxidized Green color scheme. The white leather upper offers a clean and timeless look, while the dark green detailing adds a touch of sophistication and contrast. This combination creates a versatile sneaker that can seamlessly transition from the basketball court to the streets.

The Air Jordan 4 remains renowned for its cushioning and support, ensuring that wearers enjoy both style and comfort. Its rugged outsole and Air cushioning technology make it an ideal choice for various activities. With its legacy and the all-new "Oxidized Green" colorway, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a statement piece in the sneaker world. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker collector or a fashion-forward individual, this release is set to make a significant impact. Keep an eye out for it to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Courtposite x Supreme Pack Just Dropped

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, giving the pair a cohesive look. Oxidized Green accents can be found above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Green branding can also be located on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway. White and green will always work well together, and Jordan brand does a great job of executing this pair.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on May 25th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” Complete Official Photos

[Via]