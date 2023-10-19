Nike Air Zoom Courtposite x Supreme Pack Just Dropped

The Nike Air Zoom Courtposite recently emerged as a game-changer in the world of sports and streetwear. Known for its striking design and innovative technology, this sneaker has taken the market by storm.Now, standout feature is its collaboration with Supreme, unveiling three distinct colorways: black, white, and metallic gold. Supreme, a renowned streetwear brand, injected its unique flair into the Courtposite, resulting in a fusion of style and performance. The black, white, and metallic gold iterations cater to a wide range of tastes, appealing to both athletes and fashion enthusiasts.

The Air Zoom Courtposite combines Zoom Air cushioning for responsive comfort and a durable upper for excellent support. This hybrid shoe offers exceptional performance for various sports and activities, while its aesthetic makes it a sought-after fashion statement. This collaboration between Nike and Supreme is a testament to their ability to blend cutting-edge technology with street-ready style. The Air Zoom Courtposite, in its three distinctive colorways, continues to elevate the sneaker game, capturing the essence of both brands and leaving an indelible mark on the world of footwear.

Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Courtposite Pack

Image via Supreme New York

As mentioned, this pair features three different colorways. A metallic gold, pictured above, as well as a black and white pair that you can find images of below. The sneakers take on a racer feel, with a cohesive look and minimal detail. Supreme is found on the sides and on the tongues of all the sneakers, and Nike Swooshes can be found on the toeboxes, as well as near the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports Nike Air Zoom Courtposite x Supreme Pack just released on October 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $150 when they released.

Image via Supreme New York

Image via Supreme New York

