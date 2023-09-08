MF DOOM x Supreme Collection Officially Releases: Photos

MF DOOM is a legend of the hip-hop world and there are no two ways about it. Unfortunately, back in 2020, the artist passed away after receiving improper care for an allergic reaction to some medication. Overall, it was a devastating passing that left a lot of fans completely stunned. DOOM is someone that many fans felt was immortal, and his death remains a shock. Since his passing, there have been numerous tributes to DOOM. Now, however, he is getting his own capsule from the likes of Supreme.

In fact, this collection has already been released. It came out on Thursday and sold out pretty much instantly. However, that is always going to be par for the course when we talk about anything DOOM and Supreme-related. Despite recent controversies, Supreme remains one of the biggest brands in the streetwear world. It's a brand that a lot of people enjoy, and the pieces that were made as part of this collab were pretty cool. As you can see, a beanie, a hoodie, and a t-shirt in multiple colors were created.

Supreme Honors MF DOOM

“MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020. Taken together, his expansive body of work – both solo and collaborative – amounts to one of rap’s most virtuoso authors and mysterious figures,” Supreme explained on social media. “Today, MF DOOM is regarded for his immeasurable influence on generations of artists to come. Supreme has worked with the MF DOOM estate on a collection for Fall 2023. The collection features a Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt and Beanie.”

The Supreme and DOOM collection might be done, but there are still plenty of great pieces to come this season. In the coming weeks, more collaborations will be revealed. Let us know if you copped anything from the MF Doom x Supreme collection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

