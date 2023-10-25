MF DOOM’s Estate Sues Former Label Manager Over Alleged Stolen Notebook: Details

MF DOOM's widow Jasmine Dumile Thompson is taking the former label manager of Stones Throw to court over what she calls "outright thievery." At the center of the lawsuit are 31 notebooks that belonged to the rapper. Evidently, according to Thompson, the notebooks were used by DOOM to write down many of his songs, including his biggest hits and unreleased material. Now, those potentially very valuable notebooks are alleged to be in possession of Eothen "Egon" Alapatt.

Overall, this doesn't come as much of a surprise to fans as Alapatt has claimed to be in possession of them in the past. Fans became aware of the disagreement back in March when the official MF DOOM Instagram account made a post. The post included emails of Egon being asked to surrender the notebooks combined with a public plea for him to do the right thing and give them back to DOOM's widow. The lawsuit itself is full of details explaining how Egon came into possession of the notebooks in the first place. It dates all the way back to a notorious incident in DOOM's life. That incident was when he left the U.S. to go on tour in 2010 and wasn't allowed to return. Check out all the lawsuit details below.

MF DOOM's Estate Takes Action

Earlier this year, more information came to light about DOOM's passing. He reportedly had a "rare" reaction to blood pressure medication that worsened his health conditions. Subsequently, after his widow expressed continued confusion with the care he received, the hospital he ultimately passed away in issued an apology for his care.

On top of the claim of stealing, the lawsuit stacks more allegations. Additionally alleged proof of “copyright infringement, fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, constructive trust and declaratory relief," are all included in the suit. Thompson is asking the judge for the case to be heard by a jury. What do you think of MF DOOM's estate suing his manager for notebooks that he allegedly stole? Let us know in the comment section below.

