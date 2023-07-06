One of the most beloved underground rappers of all time, MF DOOM, passed away three years ago. Fans weren’t made immediately aware of his passing. Later that year the rapper’s widow informed the public through an Instagram post. In fact, very little about his late life and ultimate death was public knowledge until recently. A few days ago DOOM’s widow Jasmine made some of the details public knowledge when she pleaded for answers surrounding his death.

Now, the hospital in Leeds where MF DOOM was being cared for has issued an apology for the rapper dying in their care. According to The Guardian, an investigation into his death revealed “missed opportunities” for treating his angioedema. The rapper’s throat, tongue, and lips were reportedly swollen after he was prescribed medication to control his blood pressure. After receiving new medication he suffered breathing problems on October 23rd, 2023. Though his condition seemed to improve in the following days with treatment it suddenly and rapidly worsened. He was put on a ventilator and ultimately died on October 31st, 2023.

Details Of MF DOOM’s Death Emerge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 16: Doom performs on stage at The Forum on November 16, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)

MF DOOM, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, faced less than optimal hospital arrangements. This was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which prevented his wife Jasmine from seeing him during much of his stay. Once the public learned of the rap legend’s passing dozens and dozens of fellow artists poured out love for him.

MF DOOM is still seen as a highly influential figure in hip-hop. Earlier this year The Weeknd was photographed sporting a mask that was clearly inspired by the one often worn by DOOM. Earlier this year Madlib teased fans with the long awaited follow-up to his and DOOM’s collaborative album Madvillainy. The original album came out over 20 years ago and the sequel has been a long time coming. What do you think of the hospital apologizing for MF DOOM’s tragic passing? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rappers Like MF Doom: Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, Quasimoto & More

[Via]