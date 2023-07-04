The three-year anniversary of British-American artist MF DOOM’s death is coming this fall. Thankfully, hip-hop refuses to let his legacy die. Stars like The Weeknd, continue to pay homage to Daniel Dumile in their own performances. Elsewhere, his widow, Jasmin, is doing what she can to seek answers for her husband’s untimely passing. According to Leeds Live, DOOM had been prescribed a new medication to treat his kidney disease and other health concerns. This ultimately led the rapper to struggle with weight gain and anxiety.

Jasmin says that after only two doses, the “Rhymes Like Dimes” artist developed breathing problems that brought him to the local A&E department. At the time, his tongue and throat began to swell. This seems to have tragically played a factor in DOOM’s death. Jasmin has concerns about the treatment her husband received at St. James Hospital, including his “buzzer” being out of reach. Due to this, Dumile was apparently unable to alert medical staff about his deteriorating condition. Instead, he had to phone Jasmin in distress as his swelling became worse.

RIP MF DOOM

When speaking to the Wakefield Coroner’s Court, DOOM’s widow mentioned that his room at the hospital looked as though it may have previously been used for storage. She was unable to see him throughout most of his illness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jasmin still did what she could to help from home. “I was not able to see him until the 31st (of October) – that’s when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe,” she emotionally admitted.

Little more than a week before, Dumile had reportedly complained about an inability to breathe. He attempted to get off his bed but ultimately collapsed and suffered a respiratory arrest. In light of the prolific artist’s death, the hospital trust carried out a “serious incident investigation” to pinpoint what lessons could be learned. Since posthumous appearances from MF DOOM are understandably rare, we’ve compiled a list of other rappers with a similar vibe for you to enjoy. Check them out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

