MF DOOM’s widow, Jasmine Dumile, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper, on the two-year anniversary of his death. Posting on his page on Instagram, Dumile wrote that she still cries when she speaks of him or hears his music.

“Begin all things by giving Thanks to THE ALL,” she wrote. “Today we celebrate DOOMSDAY for all those whom have gone before us. I now understand what Daniel was going through after his brother Raheem transitioned.”

NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Dumile continued: “It’s an ache that is so deep it does not go away. I cry when I speak of him and cry when I hear the music. It is tears of joy of having the pleasure to have been with the man whom many call DOOM, we call him Old Dad. You will always be missed.”

Dumile finished with an appreciation for all of DOOM’s fans for their continued support.

“Thank you to all of the MF DOOM Fans,” she said. “Thank you for all of your continued love and support. It means a lot. Peace and Blessing to All. HAPPY DOOMSDAY !!!!!! – Oh Oh The Widow Dumile.”

The caption adorns a photo of a cake with the words “We Miss U Old Dad!!!” written on it.

MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020, but his death was not announced until the end of that year. Dumile confirmed the legendary rapper’s death on December 31, 2020.

In honor of the two-year anniversary, MF DOOM’s estate has released new apparel celebrating his legacy. Included in the collection are hats, hoodies, t-shirts, sticker packs, and more. Items range from $15 to $135 and are available on the GasDrawls website.

Check out Dumile’s tribute on Instagram below.

